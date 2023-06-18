Oscar Mercado is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Carlos Carrasco and the New York MetsJune 18 at 1:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 5, when he went 0-for-2 against the Rangers.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

  • Mercado has three doubles and a walk while hitting .310.
  • In five of 10 games this season (50.0%), Mercado has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Mercado has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.429 AVG .200
.429 OBP .250
.571 SLG .267
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 3/1
2 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
  • The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
