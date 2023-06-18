Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (77) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 36.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.293
|AVG
|.283
|.416
|OBP
|.348
|.512
|SLG
|.476
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/24
|K/BB
|31/15
|5
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Carrasco (2-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
