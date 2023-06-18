The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .201 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 64 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (21.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .246 AVG .157 .328 OBP .263 .430 SLG .287 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 18 RBI 10 28/13 K/BB 33/14 4 SB 1

