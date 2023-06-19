Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has seven doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- Donovan is batting .348 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has driven home a run in 13 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (24 of 65), with two or more runs seven times (10.8%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.281
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.355
|.404
|SLG
|.355
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|21/10
|K/BB
|16/16
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gray (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.19), 53rd in WHIP (1.354), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
