Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Monday at Nationals Park against Josiah Gray, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

St. Louis is ninth in baseball with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are 15th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 329 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 average in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Flaherty is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the season.

Flaherty has put up 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Jameson Taillon 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Framber Valdez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.