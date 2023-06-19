The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.143 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks while batting .236.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 40 of 66 games this year (60.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .291 AVG .189 .375 OBP .277 .592 SLG .385 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 39/14 K/BB 40/15 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings