On Monday, Paul DeJong (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .228 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong is batting .211 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 54.3% of his 46 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10 games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 19 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 28 .190 AVG .253 .271 OBP .315 .381 SLG .485 4 XBH 11 4 HR 6 8 RBI 13 20/5 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings