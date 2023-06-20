Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
After batting .161 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .204 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- In 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%) Knizner has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.179
|AVG
|.222
|.200
|OBP
|.250
|.385
|SLG
|.444
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
