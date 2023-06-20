Cardinals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (27-44) and St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Nationals Player Props
|Cardinals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Nationals
|Cardinals vs Nationals Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 16, or 40%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season St. Louis has won 10 of its 23 games, or 43.5%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 337 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|W 5-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|W 8-7
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|W 8-6
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|June 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|June 24
|Cubs
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Justin Steele
|June 25
|Cubs
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Jameson Taillon
|June 27
|Astros
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Framber Valdez
|June 28
|Astros
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Cristian Javier
