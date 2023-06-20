Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (27-44) and St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 16, or 40%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won 10 of its 23 games, or 43.5%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 337 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).

