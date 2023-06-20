How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals and starter MacKenzie Gore on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 102 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (337 total).
- The Cardinals are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.453).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery (3-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Montgomery is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Montgomery is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/16/2023
|Mets
|L 6-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tylor Megill
|6/17/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Kodai Senga
|6/18/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|6/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Jameson Taillon
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Framber Valdez
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Cristian Javier
