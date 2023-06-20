Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .259 with seven doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- In 55.8% of his games this year (24 of 43), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in four games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this year (37.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%).
- He has scored in 19 of 43 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.242
|AVG
|.272
|.386
|OBP
|.368
|.303
|SLG
|.435
|2
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|13
|16/16
|K/BB
|24/14
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.
