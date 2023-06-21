Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Nationals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .274 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Donovan enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .435 with one homer.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has had an RBI in 14 games this year (20.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (25 of 67), with two or more runs seven times (10.4%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.281
|AVG
|.267
|.357
|OBP
|.366
|.404
|SLG
|.388
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|21/10
|K/BB
|18/16
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
