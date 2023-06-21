Wednesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (27-45) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (4-4) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (3-4).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 17, or 41.5%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 346 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule