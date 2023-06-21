Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to get to Trevor Williams when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-175). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in St. Louis' past three games has been 9.2, a stretch during which the Cardinals and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 17 of the 41 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (41.5%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, St. Louis has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 63.6%.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-35-1).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-21 18-22 14-14 17-28 23-32 8-10

