Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .256 with seven doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In four games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (36.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%).
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (19 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|.242
|AVG
|.266
|.386
|OBP
|.361
|.303
|SLG
|.426
|2
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|13
|16/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
