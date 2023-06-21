MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, June 21
The MLB lineup today, which includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Tampa Bay Rays, should provide some fireworks.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (42-32) host the Toronto Blue Jays (40-35)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|7.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (51-25) face the Baltimore Orioles (45-27)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.291 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+125
|8
The Cincinnati Reds (39-35) face the Colorado Rockies (29-47)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-252
|+207
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) host the Chicago Cubs (35-38)
The Cubs will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 35 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-103
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (31-41) play host to the Kansas City Royals (20-53)
The Royals will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|8.5
The Houston Astros (40-34) take on the New York Mets (34-39)
The Mets will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.242 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.225 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+133
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.307 AVG, 16 HR, 40 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+122
|8
The Washington Nationals (27-45) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43)
The Cardinals will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 38 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) take on the Atlanta Braves (47-26)
The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|ATL Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9
The New York Yankees (40-33) take on the Seattle Mariners (35-36)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-172
|+146
|7.5
The Cleveland Guardians (34-38) face the Oakland Athletics (19-56)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.265 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-183
|+156
|8.5
The Minnesota Twins (36-38) play host to the Boston Red Sox (39-35)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.219 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (32-43) host the Texas Rangers (45-28)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.241 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|9.5
The Los Angeles Angels (41-34) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (41-32) face the San Diego Padres (35-38)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|8
