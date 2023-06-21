Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Paul DeJong (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has six doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .235.
- DeJong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- DeJong has had a hit in 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this year (13 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (43.8%), including five multi-run games (10.4%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|30
|.190
|AVG
|.262
|.271
|OBP
|.325
|.381
|SLG
|.514
|4
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|20/5
|K/BB
|35/9
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
