On Wednesday, Paul DeJong (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has six doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .235.

DeJong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

DeJong has had a hit in 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this year (13 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (43.8%), including five multi-run games (10.4%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 30 .190 AVG .262 .271 OBP .325 .381 SLG .514 4 XBH 13 4 HR 7 8 RBI 15 20/5 K/BB 35/9 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings