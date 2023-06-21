On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .349 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (82) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.

In 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .293 AVG .289 .416 OBP .352 .512 SLG .491 15 XBH 18 6 HR 7 16 RBI 22 38/24 K/BB 32/16 5 SB 3

