Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had an RBI in 15 games this year (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.259
|AVG
|.220
|.304
|OBP
|.316
|.414
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|21/16
|6
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.