Today's WNBA slate features three games, including a matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky.

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky play the Washington Mystics

The Mystics travel to face the Sky on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 5-7

5-7 WAS Record: 7-4

7-4 CHI Stats: 79.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 81.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

79.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 81.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) WAS Stats: 75.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 73.7 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Alanna Smith (10.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.2 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 WAS Odds to Win: -151

-151 CHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 154.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx face the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Lynx on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 4-8

4-8 CON Record: 10-3

10-3 MIN Stats: 76.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)

76.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (seventh) CON Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Napheesa Collier (20.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.5 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 CON Odds to Win: -204

-204 MIN Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 158.5 points

The Seattle Storm face the Indiana Fever

The Fever take to the home court of the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 3-8

3-8 IND Record: 4-7

4-7 SEA Stats: 77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth) IND Stats: 82.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Ezi Magbegor (14.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.8 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (16.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 IND Odds to Win: -136

-136 SEA Odds to Win: +112

+112 Total: 164 points

