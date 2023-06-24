Saturday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) and the Chicago Cubs (36-38) squaring off at London Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-1, 5.56 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 14 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (346 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

