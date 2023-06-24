Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 24
The St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) host the Chicago Cubs (36-38) in NL Central play, at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Justin Steele (7-2) for the Cubs and Adam Wainwright (3-1) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: London Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (7-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-1, 5.56 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright
- Wainwright (3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
- Wainwright is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.
- Wainwright will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- He allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (7-2) for his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.71 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 13 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 13 starts this season.
- Steele has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Justin Steele vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with 346 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 105 home runs (sixth in the league).
- The Cardinals have gone 7-for-23 with a triple and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
