Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.
- In 59.5% of his 42 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (28.6%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.250
|AVG
|.242
|.341
|OBP
|.304
|.431
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|11/8
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Steele (7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
