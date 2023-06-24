On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .262.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this season (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (26.7%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 35.6% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 26
.242 AVG .276
.386 OBP .366
.303 SLG .439
2 XBH 10
1 HR 3
8 RBI 13
16/16 K/BB 25/14
2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
  • The Cubs allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.