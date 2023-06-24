Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .241 with 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 37 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (15 of 71), with more than one RBI five times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season (26 of 71), with two or more runs nine times (12.7%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.259
|AVG
|.223
|.304
|OBP
|.317
|.414
|SLG
|.405
|9
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|21/16
|6
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
