Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (37-38) and St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) squaring off at London Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:10 AM ET on June 25.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (9-4) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given St. Louis the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (347 total, 4.6 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule