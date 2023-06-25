Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (37-38), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) at London Stadium on Sunday, June 25. The game will begin at 10:10 AM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-160). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 11.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (9-4, 2.28 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.12 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 37 times and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Cubs won all of the nine games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Cardinals this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 4th

