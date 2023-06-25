Ian Happ leads the Chicago Cubs (37-38) into a matchup versus the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) after his two-homer outing in a 9-1 victory over the Cardinals. It begins at 10:10 AM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-4) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 10:10 AM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: London Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-4, 2.28 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.12 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.12, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .276 batting average against him.

Liberatore enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Liberatore is trying to secure his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his six outings this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will hand the ball to Stroman (9-4) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.28, a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.024.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Stroman has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 2.28 ERA ranks third, 1.024 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Marcus Stroman vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 347 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 646 hits, 14th in baseball, with 105 home runs (sixth in the league).

The Cardinals have gone 4-for-22 with a double and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

