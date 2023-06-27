Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Framber Valdez and the Houston AstrosJune 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 20 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .206 with five doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Knizner has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).
- In 16.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.179
|AVG
|.224
|.200
|OBP
|.262
|.385
|SLG
|.431
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
