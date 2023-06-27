Tuesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) and the Houston Astros (42-36) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-5) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (4-7) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (354 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

