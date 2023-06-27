On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (84) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 50 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (12.0%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 26 games this year (34.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this season (46.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .290 AVG .282 .411 OBP .344 .496 SLG .479 15 XBH 18 6 HR 7 18 RBI 22 40/25 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

