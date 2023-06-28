Wednesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) versus the Houston Astros (42-37) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on June 28.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (4-5) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-1).

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 42 times and won 17, or 40.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered 37 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 14-23 in those contests.

The Cardinals have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 358 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule