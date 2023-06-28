On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .262 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.

In 8.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .243 AVG .276 .370 OBP .366 .297 SLG .439 2 XBH 10 1 HR 3 9 RBI 13 17/16 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings