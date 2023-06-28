On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .262 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.
  • In 8.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.2% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.
  • He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 26
.243 AVG .276
.370 OBP .366
.297 SLG .439
2 XBH 10
1 HR 3
9 RBI 13
17/16 K/BB 25/14
2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
