Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Astros.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .234.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (23.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.9% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|31
|.203
|AVG
|.255
|.268
|OBP
|.317
|.419
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|15
|25/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Astros will send Javier (7-1) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.