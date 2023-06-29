The St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) will look to Jordan Walker, on a 16-game hitting streak, against the Houston Astros (43-37) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday, at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (2-3) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-3, 3.54 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-2, 6.56 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Over nine games this season, the 41-year-old has put up a 6.56 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .348 to his opponents.

Wainwright is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this outing.

He has not made an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France (2-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.256 in nine games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

France has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

