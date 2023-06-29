Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .260.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last games.
- In 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (35.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.4%).
- In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.276
|.361
|OBP
|.366
|.291
|SLG
|.439
|2
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|19/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.54, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
