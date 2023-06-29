MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, June 29
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Thursday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Giants' Logan Webb taking on the Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the schedule for June 29.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Padres at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (6-2) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|SD: Musgrove
|PIT: Ortiz
|11 (60.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (45.2 IP)
|3.88
|ERA
|3.74
|8.2
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Padres at Pirates
- SD Odds to Win: -200
- PIT Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-3) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|DET: Olson
|TEX: Gray
|5 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (81 IP)
|4.74
|ERA
|2.89
|10.2
|K/9
|7.7
Live Stream Tigers at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (1-8) when the teams play Thursday.
|CLE: Bieber
|KC: Greinke
|16 (100 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (81.1 IP)
|3.69
|ERA
|4.87
|6.9
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals
- CLE Odds to Win: -160
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|OAK: Kaprielian
|16 (77 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (61 IP)
|4.32
|ERA
|6.34
|8.9
|K/9
|8.4
Live Stream Yankees at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Yonny Chirinos (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|TB: Chirinos
|ARI: Pfaadt
|11 (48.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|-
|4.3
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Rays at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-8) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Patrick Sandoval (4-6) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|CHW: Lynn
|LAA: Sandoval
|16 (90 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75.2 IP)
|6.40
|ERA
|4.16
|10.9
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -155
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (6-5) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (5-4) when the teams face off Thursday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|BOS: Bello
|16 (90.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (66 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|3.27
|10.2
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -125
- MIA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Red Sox
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Webb (7-7) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Bassitt (7-5) when the teams meet Thursday.
|SF: Webb
|TOR: Bassitt
|17 (110.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (93.2 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|4.32
|8.6
|K/9
|7.8
Live Stream Giants at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (2-2) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (7-2) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|MIL: Houser
|NYM: Scherzer
|9 (40.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (70.2 IP)
|4.02
|ERA
|3.95
|5.6
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -190
- MIL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (2-3) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-2) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|HOU: France
|STL: Wainwright
|9 (53.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (46.2 IP)
|3.54
|ERA
|6.56
|7.1
|K/9
|4.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Cardinals
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (8-3) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Kyle Hendricks (3-2) when the teams play on Thursday.
|PHI: Walker
|CHC: Hendricks
|16 (83.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (34.2 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|2.86
|7.7
|K/9
|4.7
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cubs
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (1-0) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chase Anderson (0-2) when the clubs play Thursday.
|LAD: Sheehan
|COL: Anderson
|2 (12 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (42 IP)
|1.50
|ERA
|5.79
|5.2
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies
- LAD Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 12.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
