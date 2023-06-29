The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has had a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 35.7% of his games this year, Gorman has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .300 AVG .185 .383 OBP .269 .582 SLG .369 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 30 RBI 17 40/15 K/BB 42/15 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings