Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .214 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 36 of 71 games this season (50.7%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (22.5%).
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21 games this season (29.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.256
|AVG
|.172
|.333
|OBP
|.272
|.434
|SLG
|.305
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|32/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.