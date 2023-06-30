Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (87) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 65.4% of his games this year (51 of 78), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (35.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (47.4%), including 10 multi-run games (12.8%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.282
|.406
|OBP
|.344
|.500
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|22
|43/26
|K/BB
|33/16
|5
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
