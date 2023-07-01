Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status
Edwards-Helaire is currently not on the injury report.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|6 CAR, 22 YDS (3.7 YPC), 0 TD
|1 TAR, 1 REC, 7 YDS, 0 TD
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|81.30
|172
|43
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|60.84
|241
|60
|2023 ADP
|-
|192
|60
Other Chiefs Players
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|6
|22
|0
|1
|7
|0
