Joshua Williams is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Joshua Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not listed as injured.

Joshua Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Joshua Williams 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

