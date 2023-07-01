Kadarius Toney is +12500 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 50th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Kadarius Toney 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Kadarius Toney Insights

Toney posted 19.0 yards receiving on 2.2 targets per game last season, scoring two TDs.

The Chiefs ran 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% running plays last season. They were first in the NFL in scoring.

Kansas City sported the 18th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (220.9 allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking best with 297.8 passing yards per game.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

