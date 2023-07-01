The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mike Edwards when the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Mike Edwards Injury Status

Edwards is currently listed as active.

Mike Edwards 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Chiefs Players

Mike Edwards 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

