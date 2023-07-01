Nolan Arenado -- batting .243 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .274 with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 70.1% of his 77 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven home a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .315 AVG .233 .364 OBP .280 .517 SLG .453 15 XBH 14 7 HR 9 26 RBI 28 29/12 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings