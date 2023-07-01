Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Gorman has had a hit in 43 of 71 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 71), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .292 AVG .185 .374 OBP .269 .566 SLG .369 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 30 RBI 17 40/15 K/BB 42/15 2 SB 2

