Saturday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) and the Seattle Mariners (38-42) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound, while George Kirby (6-7) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rays have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Rays have won 51 out of the 71 games, or 71.8%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay is 51-20 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 479 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (357 total runs).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 Royals W 3-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Daniel Lynch June 27 @ Diamondbacks L 8-4 Taj Bradley vs Zac Gallen June 28 @ Diamondbacks W 3-2 Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies June 29 @ Diamondbacks W 6-1 Zack Littell vs Brandon Pfaadt June 30 @ Mariners W 15-4 Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller July 1 @ Mariners - Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby July 2 @ Mariners - Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo July 4 Phillies - Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola July 5 Phillies - Yonny Chirinos vs Taijuan Walker July 6 Phillies - Shane McClanahan vs Cristopher Sanchez July 7 Braves - Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton

Mariners Schedule