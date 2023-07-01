The field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Rickie Fowler. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $8,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,370-yard course from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fowler has finished below par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five tournaments, Fowler has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

This week Fowler is seeking his fifth top-20 finish in a row.

Fowler has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 21 -6 278 0 19 2 7 $5.5M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Fowler's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Fowler last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Fowler will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,319 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 68th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Fowler shot better than 98% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 3.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Fowler recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Fowler had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.7).

Fowler's 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

At that last tournament, Fowler's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Fowler ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

