One of the best games on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 2, versus Kansas State. The full slate can be found below.

Southeast Missouri State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Kansas State (FBS) September 2 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Lindenwood September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Southern Illinois September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Eastern Kentucky September 23 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Central Arkansas October 7 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Eastern Illinois October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Tennessee Tech October 21 | 2:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Nicholls State October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Robert Morris November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ UT Martin November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Bryant November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

