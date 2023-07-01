Southeast Missouri State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the best games on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 2, versus Kansas State. The full slate can be found below.
Southeast Missouri State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Kansas State (FBS)
|September 2 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Lindenwood
|September 9 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Southern Illinois
|September 16 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|September 23 | 6:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Central Arkansas
|October 7 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Eastern Illinois
|October 14 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Tennessee Tech
|October 21 | 2:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Nicholls State
|October 28 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Robert Morris
|November 4 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ UT Martin
|November 11 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Bryant
|November 18 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
