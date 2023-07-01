Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tommy Edman and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 51.3% of his games this year (39 of 76), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in seven games this season (9.2%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.7% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (36.8%), including nine multi-run games (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.223
|.287
|OBP
|.317
|.383
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|25/7
|K/BB
|21/16
|7
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.